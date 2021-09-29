Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

