Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $427.91. 19,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,985. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

