Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,541. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

