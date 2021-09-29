Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down to $20.92

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $20.44. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 707 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

