AGF Management’s (AGF.B) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,030. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$5.43 and a 12 month high of C$8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.56. The company has a market cap of C$552.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

