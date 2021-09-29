Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agilent is benefiting from expanding product portfolio and strength across end-markets. Further, growth in the LSAG segment is contributing well. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms remains a tailwind. Furthermore, growth in the pharmaceutical market on the back of solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is a major positive. Additionally, growing momentum across ACG and DGG segments is driving the top-line growth further. Also, benefits from the acquisition of BioTek Instruments are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic related disruptions remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions poses a serious risk. Further, mounting expenses remain concerns for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

NYSE:A traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

