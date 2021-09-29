Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,209 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Agree Realty worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $42,735,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,745 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.71. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,343 shares of company stock worth $1,631,095 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

