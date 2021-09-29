Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,365,402 shares of company stock worth $349,454,241. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

