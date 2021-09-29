Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report sales of $16.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AIRG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. Airgain has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.