Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $516.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 261.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 213.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 628,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

