Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 64,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,734,127 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $272.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.26 and its 200-day moving average is $239.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

