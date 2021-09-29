Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.69% of VanEck Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

