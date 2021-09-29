Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 7,914 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 50.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average is $169.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,734. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.