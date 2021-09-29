Albion Financial Group UT Invests $1.25 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

