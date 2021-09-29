Albion Financial Group UT Invests $558,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,806,000 after purchasing an additional 339,695 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

IFF stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.