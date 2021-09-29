Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Down 12% This Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Alchemix has a market cap of $154.56 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $215.92 or 0.00514461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00120820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00174293 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 939,854 coins and its circulating supply is 715,831 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

