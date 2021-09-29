Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALEC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,365 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,791 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alector by 819.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 1,119.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $105,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

