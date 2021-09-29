Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,820. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $516.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.