Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $144.30

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.30 and last traded at $144.72, with a volume of 1887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $414.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

