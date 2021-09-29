Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.27

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 277,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 82,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.