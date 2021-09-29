Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.20

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $2.13. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 14,251 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

