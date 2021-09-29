Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,315.96 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,410.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,359.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

