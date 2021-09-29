American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.12

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$4.40. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 167,417 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

