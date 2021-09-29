American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,435 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

