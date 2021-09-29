AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 82.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.21. 7,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

