AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 3,472 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 2.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. 5,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,599. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.