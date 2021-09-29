AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 78 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,786. The company has a market cap of $376.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.