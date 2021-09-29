AMJ Financial Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,310,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.