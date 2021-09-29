AMJ Financial Wealth Management Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 201,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,027. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

