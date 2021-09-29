Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE APH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. 4,376,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $77.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

