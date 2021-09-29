Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPE stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.77. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.