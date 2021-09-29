Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

NYSE AAP traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.77. The company had a trading volume of 740,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,411. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $220.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

