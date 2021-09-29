Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. American Financial Group reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NYSE AFG opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.71.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

