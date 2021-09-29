Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce sales of $173.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.30 million to $183.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $702.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $710.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $710.92 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $748.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,340,000 after acquiring an additional 446,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 512,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,563. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.