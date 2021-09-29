Analysts Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $42.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.49 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $169.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.48 billion to $170.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.72 billion to $182.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.89. 17,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.