Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post $11.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the highest is $12.59 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $50.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $62.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.58 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 75,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,996. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

