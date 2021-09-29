Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
