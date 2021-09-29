Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

