Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $194.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.70 million and the highest is $195.40 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $770.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inovalon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $2,765,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 149.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.