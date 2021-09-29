Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. NICE posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.99 and a 200 day moving average of $250.82. NICE has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $304.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in NICE in the second quarter worth about $202,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth about $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth about $119,884,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

