Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $27,259,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $2,317,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $6,031,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 566.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after buying an additional 764,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,208. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

