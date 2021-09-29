Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.42. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

