Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report $17.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.10 million. Sientra reported sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $78.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

SIEN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 8,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,162. Sientra has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sientra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 388.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

