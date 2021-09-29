Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.81 Million

Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post sales of $602.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18. Woodward has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

