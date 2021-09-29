Analysts Expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.06). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 137,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ALLK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.73. 4,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,224. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.