Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.26 Million

Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $44.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $122.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $363.95 million, with estimates ranging from $308.30 million to $415.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,719. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

