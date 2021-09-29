Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $11.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $12.65 billion. NIKE posted sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $50.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $147.73. 112,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $233.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

