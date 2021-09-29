Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

