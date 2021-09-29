Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.80 Million

Brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $641.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $643.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $583.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Rollins has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

