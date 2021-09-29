Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) PT at $17.40

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.37. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

