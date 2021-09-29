Analysts Set Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target at $21.00

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRIS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 784,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,042. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. Analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

